Sen. Sylvia Garcia reveals new details for Houston immigrant children’s detention center

HOUSTON— A warehouse on Emancipation Street, which previously housed Hurricane Harvey victims, is set to house kids up to 17 years old who are separated from their parents after crossing into the U.S. illegally.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced during a press conference on Jun. 19 that the city was negotiating with the building’s owner, Southwest Key, to lease it as a homeless shelter and serve meals free of charge.

Turner was not happy with the company’s decision and requested the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to deny Southwest Key a child care facility license, but newly released information from Sen. Sylvia Garcia suggests the center has moved one step closer to opening.

According to Garcia, an application has already been submitted by the Southwest Key Program and was accepted by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. The state now has 21 days to complete a standard-by-standard inspection of the facility.

Garcia released a full statement that read in part: