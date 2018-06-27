Tights & Taunting! ‘Danseur’ documentary unveils brutal bullying of boy dancers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Tights and taunting! Being a boy in the ballet is not easy. Danseur, a new documentary, unveils the brutal bullying of boy dancers.

Making his documentary debut, Producer and Director Scott Gormley knows this all to well. Gormley decided to explore this after his young son was bullied while pursuing his dream of becoming a ballet dancer.

Gormley sat down with morning dose.'s Maggie Flecknoe to talk more about this passion project and what he hopes Danseur will do for the ballet community.

