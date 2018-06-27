× TSU welcomes new head basketball coach Johnny Jones

HOUSTON— Texas Southern University announced that former LSU coach Johhny Jones has been appointed as the new men’s head basketball coach during a press conference Wednesday.

Jones shared his excitement with his Twitter followers in a post that read, “I’m thrilled to accept the reins today as the new Head Basketball Coach @ TXSOTigers! Excited to lead a program with a solid foundation and great administration. Buckle up Houston and let’s enjoy the ride. # BLESSED # GOTIGERS”

Prior to arriving at Texas Southern Jones served as an associate head coach at the University of Nevada. There he helped guide the program to a Sweet Sixteen appearance in the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Jones arrival at Nevada was following a five-year span at LSU where he served as head coach compiling a 90-72 record.

LSU hired Jones after a successful 11-year stint at North Texas where he took the Mean Green to two NCAA tournaments while compiling a 190-146 overall record.

Welcome to Houston coach Jones!!

Welcome the 15th head coach in @TSUMensHoops history Johnny Jones. @CoachJohnnyJ12 will be formally announced tomorrow #TSUTigers Leadership ➡️ 17 years as a college head coach Proven ➡️ Seven (7) 20+ win seasons Postseason ➡️ 4 trips to the postseason (3 NCAA, 1 NIT) pic.twitter.com/ruP18TrZsD — TSU Athletics (@TXSOTigers) June 26, 2018

From our entire basketball family we want to wish @CoachJohnnyJ12 the best of luck! A great coach and a great man. A great friend. Thank you so much for all of your sacrifices this year. pic.twitter.com/LxRumg8IVy — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) June 25, 2018