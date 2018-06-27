TSU welcomes new head basketball coach Johnny Jones
HOUSTON— Texas Southern University announced that former LSU coach Johhny Jones has been appointed as the new men’s head basketball coach during a press conference Wednesday.
Jones shared his excitement with his Twitter followers in a post that read, “I’m thrilled to accept the reins today as the new Head Basketball Coach
@TXSOTigers! Excited to lead a program with a solid foundation and great administration. Buckle up Houston and let’s enjoy the ride. #BLESSED #GOTIGERS”
Prior to arriving at Texas Southern Jones served as an associate head coach at the University of Nevada. There he helped guide the program to a Sweet Sixteen appearance in the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Jones arrival at Nevada was following a five-year span at LSU where he served as head coach compiling a 90-72 record.
LSU hired Jones after a successful 11-year stint at North Texas where he took the Mean Green to two NCAA tournaments while compiling a 190-146 overall record.
Welcome to Houston coach Jones!!