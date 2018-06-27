TSU welcomes new head basketball coach Johnny Jones

HOUSTON— Texas Southern University announced that former LSU coach Johhny Jones has been appointed as the new men’s head basketball coach during a press conference Wednesday.

Jones shared his excitement with his Twitter followers in a post that read, “I’m thrilled to accept the reins today as the new Head Basketball Coach ! Excited to lead a program with a solid foundation and great administration. Buckle up Houston and let’s enjoy the ride.

Prior to arriving at Texas Southern Jones served as an associate head coach at the University of Nevada. There he helped guide the program to a Sweet Sixteen appearance in the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Jones arrival at Nevada was following a five-year span at LSU where he served as head coach compiling a 90-72 record.

LSU hired Jones after a successful 11-year stint at North Texas where he took the Mean Green to two NCAA tournaments while compiling a 190-146 overall record.

