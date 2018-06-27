WANTED: Man accused of stalking, threatening to kill Nassau Bay family after daughter ends friendship

NASSAU BAY, Texas — Local police are searching for a suspect accused of harassing, stalking and threatening to kill a family in Nassau Bay, Texas. Investigators believe the suspect presents an imminent danger to the family and needs to be captured immediately.

Dustin Wade Wilburn, 18, is charged with felony stalking.

The Nassau Bay Police Department responded to a call in the 18200 block of Upper Bay Road on June 19. Investigators said Wilburn started to send threatening text messages to the family through an app that conceals numbers after the daughter ended her and the suspect’s friendship more than two weeks prior.

Wilburn is accused of sending the victim’s mother and sister text messages stating he would kidnap the children and kill everyone in the family. The women claim the suspect repeatedly sent the family members threats as often as five to 10 times a day.

According to court documents, the family also believes Wilburn has been watching their residence.

After police left the home, the family reportedly received numerous text messages from Wilburn, claiming the suspect knew the police had come to the house. In the text, police said Wilburn admitted to the family that he was across the street during investigators’ visit to the home.

Anyone with information regarding Wilburn’s whereabouts should call the NBPD at 281-333-2212 or Interim Chief Glenn Sharp at 281-332-2426 ext. 5.