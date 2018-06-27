× Federal lawsuit filed against Galveston County jail after series of inmate deaths

GALVESTON, Texas— Family attorneys U.A. Lewis and Debra Jennings held a press conference alongside the family of Jorge Cortez to announce the filing of a lawsuit against the Galveston County jail.

Jorge Cortez, 58, was in the Galveston County jail when his family was informed of his death.

According to court documents, Cortez was not aware that he was suffering from lung cancer when he was admitted to the jail.

Cortez began to complain of dizziness to the guards and asked to be moved to a lower bunk, but was denied. When Cortez tried to lay on the lower bunk without permission he was informed by guards that he would have to get approval from the jail’s medical personnel.

Cortez was eventually seen by a private healthcare provider that is contracted through the jail. The contractor, who has been identified as doctor Soluta denied the request and prescribed Cortez Ibuprofen.

Court documents suggest that Cortez allegedly fell off the top bunk and punctured his lung causing him to become so ill that he stopped eating.

Cortez’s family claims that after his fall they were contacted by family members of several other inmates who were trying to get him help.

Cortez was then brought to Soluta once again, and he was prescribed solitary confinement!

Eventually Cortez could not get up from the solitary confinement bed and a guard carried him to Soluta where he was put in an ambulance and died.

Attorneys for the Cortez family claim that doctor Saluta has a history of inmates dying under her care.

“This is one of the worst patterns of medical indifference to human life I have ever seen,” said civil rights attorney and attorney for the family Randall Kallinen, “This goes on far more often than the public realizes.”

[READ DETAILED LIST OF INMATE DEATHS BELOW]

2018- Galveston County jail inmate Jesse Jacobs died when Soluta failed to provide obvious medical care.

December 22, 2017, Barry Edwards Phillips an inmate at the Galveston County jail died because Soluta failed to provide obvious medical care.

November 15, 2017, Jerry Louise Biggers-Hill an inmate at the Galveston County jail died because Soluta failed to provide obvious medical care.

February 28, 2016, Denise Pope’s unborn child died while Mrs. Pope was an inmate at the Galveston County jail because Soluta failed to provide obvious

medical care

March 15, 2015, Jesse Clayton Jacobs an inmate at the Galveston County jail died because Soluta failed to provide obvious medical care.

June 27, 2013, Arthur Lee Linear, an inmate at the Galveston County jail died because Soluta failed to provide obvious medical care.