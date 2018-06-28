12-year-old honored in Spring for saving cousin from nearly drowning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING, Texas - The Spring Fire Department honored Rylee Perry on Thursday for saving the life of her cousin, Cali Christopher.

On June 3, the 12-year-old cousins were swimming at Rylee's house when Cali went underwater during a game. When Rylee realized Cali wasn't coming up and was at the bottom of the pool, she pulled Cali out of the water and alerted her mom to call 9-1-1.

The Spring Fire Department and Cypress Creek EMS responded, and Cali made a full recovery at a hospital. Without using the buddy system in the water, the outcome could have been much worse.

In the hospital, the family found out Cali suffered an episode of generalized epilepsy in the water. She's now being treated for the condition. The family stresses this incident teaches everyone to not swim alone, no matter the age.