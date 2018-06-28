Bond set at $1 million for man arrested in murder-for-hire plot against HPD officer

HOUSTON — Bond is set at $1 million for a local business owner accused of hiring a hitman to kill an officer with the Houston Police Department.

Mohammed Mohamed, 47, appeared in a Harris County courtroom Wednesday night for solicitation of capital murder charges. Currently, prosecutors are seeking no bond on the premises the suspect presents a flight risk.

According to police, Mohamed was outraged after his logistics and chipping business received multiple nuisance violations for too many vehicles being parked out front.

The current conditions of his bond included no weapons, random urine test, no alcohol or drugs and the suspect is required to wear an ankle monitor. The judge also stripped Mohamed of his passport.

“The suspect wanted the officer dead because he believed [the officer] was interfering with his business operations,” HPD Chief Art Acevedo said Tuesday during the announcement of the suspect’s arrest. “In order to get his business up to code, [the suspect] indicated to a witness that it would cost him tens of thousands of dollars to accomplish it.”

The police chief said the suspect’s initial desire was to disable the officer by hiring someone to splash him with acid, but the suspect eventually came to the conclusion that pain wasn’t enough— he wanted the officer dead.

In late May, the police department learned the business owner was plotting to kill a Houston police officer, so an undercover investigator was sent to meet with him. Mohamed reportedly made contact with the secret informant on June 1.

In an effort to keep himself from being extorted by the hit man, police said Mohamed would only meet under the cover of night and would conceal his face with bandanas and baseball caps. At the first meeting, the suspect agreed to pay the hit man a $500 down payment to execute the officer and then $1,500 once the deed was done.

Within the following weeks, the police department staged the targeted officer’s death. The suspect was sent pictures making it appear the policeman was killed in a violent robbery. Mohamed was later arrested after going to meet the undercover officer to hand him the remaining payment.

“If someone is willing to kill a member of the Houston Police Department because he got too many tickets. If someone is willing to hire someone to attack someone with acid, that person not only poses a serious threat to that officer but also poses a serious threat to this community,” Acevedo said.