Don’t be a victim! Freeport police offer tips on spotting ATM and credit card skimmers

FREEPORT, Texas- Having your bank account drained by high-tech thieves is not fun! But thankfully, the Freeport Police Department has a sure-fire way to help protect you from ATM and credit card skimmers!

Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey posted some helpful hints on the department's Facebook page in a video.

"We received some information from TDECU officials regarding a skimmer device that's being used at some of the locations around the county," the chief announced.

Garivey says crooks set up skimming devices to steal your pin code and other info......and ultimately gain access to your account.

Authorities say the bad guys have designed an authentic-looking skimmer cover that fits right over the actual card reader, and that's how thieves steal your card info.

But the sneaky crooks don't stop there!

"If you look closely at the top of this you'll see a hole," Freeport Police Detective Hutchison explained. "In this hole is a camera that records you pushing your pin number-- and this is how they're getting your pin number when they match it to your card information."

So, don't press your luck!

Instead, press on the card reader when you pull up to an ATM to see if it's loose-- or really authentic.

And look for hidden cameras that could pick up your digits.

Cops say if you follow this recipe, you'll help keep your dough in the bank.....and out of the hands of crooks!