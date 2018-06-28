× Ed Sheeran sued for $100M after allegedly stealing Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get it On’

HOUSTON—Ed Sheeran is facing yet another lawsuit for copyright infringement.

TMZ reports that Sheeran is being sued for $100 million by Structured Asset Sales Company.

According to the lawsuit, Sheeran’s song, “Thinking Out Loud,” has the same melody, rhythms, harmonies, drums, bassline, backing chorus, tempo, syncopation and looping as “Let’s Get it On.” Gaye’s song was written by a guy named Edward Townsend and Gaye in 1973. Townsend died in 2003, and Structured Asset Sales bought one-third of the copyright.

Sheeran was sued back in 2016 by Townsend’s heirs, but Sheeran claimed the daughter had no right to file the suit according to California state law because she was the biological daughter to Mr. Townsend but was adopted by another family at birth.

And that wasn’t the first time Sheeran was forced to battle over his melodies.

In 2014, Sheeran was sued by two songwriters over copyright infringement for allegedly using identical notes in his single “Photograph” from a song they wrote in 2009 entitled “Amazing.”

He was also sued earlier this year by songwriters Sean Carey and Beau Golden, who claimed he copied one of their melodies for his 2017 single he wrote for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, “The Rest of Our Life.”