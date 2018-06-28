Family’s pet ducks, dog rescued from burning house in north Houston, firefighters say

HOUSTON — Local firefighters rescued several pets, including a dog and some ducks, from a burning house Wednesday night in the north Houston area.

The Houston Fire Department responded to a family home on Anchick Street near Canino Road at 11 p.m.

When firetrucks arrived, the heavy flames were coming from the back of the house. It’s possible the fire started in a back storage building before spreading to the main house, investigators said. However, the official cause is still under investigation.

The animals are expected to be OK.

“All the animals, we got them out safe,” HFD District Chief John Waldron said.

Firefighters said the family was not home at the time.

