Fireworks Safety: Tips to stay safe this 4th of July while having a blast

HOUSTON --- The Fourth of July is quickly approaching! You know what that means? Fireworks!

Michael Filewicz with Top Dog Fireworks gave CW39's Morning Dose. Maggie Flecknoe and viewers helpful safety tips when using fireworks during the holidays.

Top Dog Fireworks stores are operated by non-profit organizations --- including churches, Project Graduation programs and high school band booster clubs.

Top Dog encourages everyone to follow simple safety rules when using fireworks such as --- always supervise children, never shoot fireworks at buildings or into vegetation, have a source of water nearby, never try to re-light a firework that does not go off and more. Also, remember to be courteous to your neighbors when shooting off fireworks.

For more information, visit topdogfireworks.com.