First multi-level H-E-B in Houston opens in Bellaire as new El Rancho Supermarket debuts on north side

HOUSTON — A brand new 78,000 square foot multi-floor H-E-B in Bellaire is now open for business— and it's truly a sight to see on so many levels!

"For us to give you the best that H-E-B has to offer, we had to go vertical. It allows us to give a nice big H-E-B in real estate that it might be a little harder to find," spokesperson Hugh Sintic said. "It's a different experience, so we are excited about it."

Another H-E-B we can't wait to see — one NewsFix first told you about in March of 2017 — is scheduled to be built on the northeast corner of the South Freeway near N. Macgregor Way in the Third Ward. The location is meant to help many local residents who don't have the luxury of having fresh produce within walking distance. But hopefully, this won't be the case for too much longer.

The city of Houston has purchase 9 acres, and through the upcoming store, plans to bring fresh produce to the food dessert as well as 250 jobs in the process. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2019.

On the north side of town, fresh food needs are also being met with the recent grand opening of El Rancho Supermarket. The produce retailer plans to open more stores in H-town in the near future.

It's nice to see businesses thriving, especially when it's helping the community in the process!