HPD: Kidnapping suspect fleeing attempted home invasion, shootout found hitchhiking to Beaumont in newspaper truck

HOUSTON — Nope, it’s no movie! Houston police arrested two of three suspects early Thursday after the trio allegedly committed kidnapping, attempted a home invasion, got into a shootout with a family on the northeast side and led police on an extensive car chase—after which one man was found hitchhiking in a newspaper truck!

The Houston Police Department received a call for assistance about 3 a.m. from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said a Harris County Pct. 4 constable deputy was patrolling an area near Bush Intercontinental Airport when the officer notice a white Ford Explorer driving erratically. The driver was signaled to pullover but refused. Police and deputies followed the suspicious SUV until the vehicle hit a curb and burst at least one of its tires on Irvington Boulevard near Turner Drive.

HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said two of the suspects — both men — jumped out of the vehicle and escaped on foot. However, a woman accompanying them was left behind. She was immediately taken into custody.

Moments later, one of the men was found hiding in a newspaper pickup truck just a few blocks away.

“He had flagged them down and asked for a ride to Beaumont,” Crowson said. “Apparently, they were going to give him a ride to Beaumont.”

Police later discovered the suspects were fleeing the scene of an alleged shootout after kidnapping two individuals from a home in the 5500 block of Desota Street. The kidnapping victims were taken to a house in the Kenswick neighborhood of Humble, which is under the jurisdiction of the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office. Once at the residence, Crowson said they attempted to break into the home and were met with gunfire.

“They attempted to do a home invasion,” Crowson said. “The information I have right now [is] the family members were able to arm themselves.”

The police department is now working with HCSO and Precinct 4 to decide what to do with the man and woman. Meanwhile, a third suspect remains on the run.

Anyone with information related to the case should call CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).