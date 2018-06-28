‘Ice Pick Killer’ Danny Paul Bible executed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Texas - The death row inmate known as the notorious 'Ice Pick Killer' was executed by lethal injection in Huntsville on Wednesday night.

Danny Paul Bible made no final statement before his death.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a last ditch attempt by Bible's attorneys to stop the execution.

They had argued the 66-year-old convicted killer's health problems— and being confined to a wheel chair— made lethal injection unsuitable.

Lawyers say Bible wanted to be rolled in front of a firing squad or be given nitrogen gas, instead.

Bible was infamous in Houston for confessing to the 1979 slaying of Inez Deaton, whose body was found along Greens Bayou after being stabbed 11 times with an ice pick.

Bible had also confessed to numerous murders, kidnappings, robberies, and rapes that spanned three states.