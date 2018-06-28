× Legendary Geto Boys rapper honored by Houston mayor with Brad “Scarface” Jordan Day

HOUSTON — Houston rap legend Scarface was presented with a proclamation declaring June 26, 2018 Brad “Scarface” Jordan Day by Mayor Sylvester Turner and Councilman Dwight Boykins.

“Today is a special day for a special person. I’ve gotten to know this man not only as someone who has been blessed with many opportunities, has taken Houston and put us on an international map and then he’s transformed from one career to another where he is doing so much work in the community,” Turner said. “Brad ‘Scarface’ Jordan is a true example of the saying, ‘It’s not where you start, but where you end up,'” said Councilman Dwight Boykins.

Jordan is a native Houstonian and, in addition to his accomplishments in entertainment, recently collaborated with Samuel Eaton and Tony Council, P.E. as a founding partner of The Positive Purpose Movement; a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that creates and supports programs for underrepresented communities through education, empowerment and enrichment.

As ‘Scarface,’ the world renowned lyricist racked up millions of album sales over his multi-decade career, along with five Billboard Hot 100 Singles. From his earliest verses in the late 1980’s as a solo artist and a member of the Geto Boys, to today, Scarface has always made sure to tell the stories he feels the world needs to hear. Whether it is speaking out against injustice, mental health, or just narrating the stories of the streets, Scarface is known for speaking the truth and tackling difficult subjects.

“You know me as Scarface, but now you get the opportunity to meet Brad Jordan. I’ve done a lot of music and I did a lot of speaking, and I want to let y’all know I’m getting ready to make a super impact in the community because that’s the most important thing to me right now,” Jordan said. “That’s my passion – to make sure everybody is treated equally, to make sure we get equal justice, to make sure that everybody is on the same level playing field and I hope that you will stand behind me in my positive purpose of making this happen. Thank you to the City of Houston.”