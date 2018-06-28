Man found shot to death at apartment in south Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Local homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death Wednesday night in an apartment parking lot in south Houston.

The Houston Policed Department was called to the Vista Verde Apartment on Broadway Street near Airport Boulevard at 9 p.m. Investigators said was victim was visiting acquaintances and was shot as he was stepping out of his vehicle.

The suspect left the apartments in a white car, police said.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown, and the suspect has yet to be captured.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should call the CrimeStoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).