Man shoots at jail after finding out his friend won’t be released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD, Calif. – A man was arrested after he shot several bullets into the exterior of a Northern California jail on Tuesday, according to the Solano County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's office officials say Dominic Colbert, 26, went to the jail to bail out his friend. When he called staff on a phone outside the jail he was told his friend would not be released. That's when the sheriff's office says he became "extremely upset and angry."

Staff reported hearing banging sounds and investigators later found that Colbert had smashed the phone then shot at the jail's release door eight times. Surveillance video captured from inside the jail shows dust flying as the bullets rip through the metal.

Fairfield police officers arrested Colbert following a car chase. The handgun he used to shoot the door was found in the vehicle.

Colbert is being held at the Solano County Jail. His bail is set at $800,000.