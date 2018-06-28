MUST WATCH: Robbery suspect points gun at worker while pushing cart of stolen goods outside Home Depot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land investigators released surveillance video Thursday of a robbery suspect pushing a cart loaded with stolen merchandise while threatening to shoot an employee at a local Home Depot. The suspect is still on the run, the police department confirmed.

According to officers, the armed man escaped through the store's gardening area with a cart of power towers about 11:47 a.m. Monday. Investigators said he pointed a handgun at a cashier and told her to remain quiet before leaving in a black Dodge Durango that was circling the parking lot.

It's possible the same man committed a similar crime at a second Home Deport in Houston about four hours earlier.

The alleged gunman is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).