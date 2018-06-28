Pawn shop manager arrested in connection to $37,000 shoplifting scheme targeting Home Depots across Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A pawn manager has been arrested in connection to the theft of at least $37,000 in merchandise stolen from more than a dozen Home Depot stores throughout Houston, the Harris County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office confirmed.

Jose Hernandez was taken into custody Thursday and claims he had no part in the alleged crime.

“I’ve got nothing to say, I wasn’t involved in any of this,” Hernandez said while being escorted by officers at a local jail.

Earlier in the week, investigators arrested a second suspect, Juan Carlos Lopez, 32, in connection to the same case.

Investigators said at least 15 Home Depot locations had reported missing items including generators, welding equipment, chainsaws and paint sprayers.

“From what I understand, he was taking the price tags off of cheaper items, putting them on the expensive items, paying for them pennies on the dollar and then walking out the door,” Deputy Joe Bowden said. “Taking them straight to the pawn shop.”

Lopez is charged with third degree felony theft.

Officers were able to find some of the stolen merchandise at a Cash America Pawn shop in the 9400 block of Jensen, according to the constable's office.

“Precinct 1 prides itself on upholding the law," Constable Alan Rosen said. "Stealing, especially in cases of this magnitude, will not be tolerated."

This is an active investigation and more charges may be filed, deputies said.