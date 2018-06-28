Playing to the beep: Bayou City Heat’s different vision of how to play baseball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Take the familiar baseball phrase "see the ball, hit the ball," and flip to "hear the ball, hit the ball." That's the start to what makes beep baseball an amazing sport. Beep baseball is the adaptive version of America's pastime for the blind and visually impaired. In Houston, the Bayou City Heat team has been active since the late 1970s. The ball makes a beeping noise and the bases buzz. The game is six innings, with three outs per inning.

"The pitcher, the batter, and the catcher are all on the same team, with the idea of actually putting the ball in play," said Lee Rodriguez, a player and assistant coach on the team. "Once you make contact, the batter runs to either first or third base. You don't know which is going to turn on. If you make it to the base before they pick up the ball, it's a run. If they pick up the ball before you get to the base, it's an out."

The team from Houston is getting ready for the National Beep Baseball Association World Series in July. To learn more about the Bayou City Heat, click here. For information about the NBBA, click here. Bayou City Heat player Jacory Wiley wrote a book about beep baseball titled Vision to Dream. The Heat would like to thank the Metropolitan Multi-Services Center and the City of Houston for providing the training and practice facility the team uses.