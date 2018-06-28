Police: 5 alleged drug dealers arrested, guns found after SWAT raids several houses in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police have released the mugshots of five suspected drug dealers arrested Wednesday morning following an extensive investigation conducted by the department’s vice and narcotics division. The suspects are accused of distributing large amounts of methamphetamines, heroine and prescription narcotics on the island.

Police and SWAT officers raided three homes between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. The first was in the 4900 block of Ave O and a half, the second in the 1800 block of Ave N and last one in the 2300 block of 59th Street.

Narcotics investigators recovered several weapons during raids including four handguns loaded with high capacity magazines and another with a 50 round drum magazine, a sawed-off shotgun, an AR-15 loaded with a 200 round drum magazine, and an AK-47 loaded with a 100 round drum magazine. The officers also seized nearly a half a kilo of methamphetamine as well as heroine, and marijuana.

Johnathan Garcia is charged with two counts of manufacture-delivery of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $80,000.

Claudia Herrera is charged with possession of marijuana. Her bond is set at $5,000.

David Rodriguez is charged with seven counts of manufacture-delivery of a controlled substance. He bond is set at $1,050,000.

Estrellita Ventura is charged with three counts of manufacture-delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond is set at $225,000.

Raymond Serrata is charged with manufacture-delivery of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $150,000.