Stunning upset in New York, defeat for Chelsea Manning, and Romney wins big during Tuesday Primary

WASHINGTON — Talk about a political bombshell!

The Democratic Party is still processing the stunning upset victory of a 28-year-old political newcomer, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, over the fourth highest-ranking Democrat in the House Rep. Joe Crowley!

"I cannot put this into words," a shocked Ocasio-Cortez declared as she watched the election returns Tuesday night.

The progressive Latina is actually a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, and even though less than 28,000 votes were cast in her New York District — she received over 57% of the vote!

"I cannot believe these numbers right now. But I do know that every single person here has worked their butt off to change the future of the Bronx and Queens!"

Internal polling reportedly had Crowley winning by 35%!

Instead, he only captured 42% of the vote.

Still, Crowley has no hard feelings. He says he will support Ocasio-Cortez because "if we don't win back the House this November, we will lose the nation we love."

In Maryland, progressive candidate Chelsea Manning came up short in her bid to unseat Democratic incumbent Sen. Ben Cardin.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's preferred candidates in red states rode his endorsement coattails to victory, including a 7-point win for GOP South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

"But our team, ladies and gentlemen, right now extends from the White House to the State House to your house. And that's the most powerful team there is," McMaster suggested.

But it wasn't all good news for Trump.

His old friendly foe, Mitt Romney, cruised to a huge runoff victory in Utah, all but assuring Romney will be the next U.S. senator from the Beehive State come 2019!

"Well, it looks like our team won the primary, huh?" Romney quipped amid loud cheers from supporters.

And with Trumpian flair Romney even chimed in on immigration.

"We also welcome immigrants and refugees who come here legally. They add to the vitality of our great country," Romney added.

It may not have been 'Super Tuesday,' but Tuesday's primary races did a lot to further shape the midterm election battlegrounds this fall.