Three airlines. Three cities. Lots of anxiety and strange situations.

HOUSTON

A flight out of Houston turned deadly for one traveler who had a medical emergency. United Flight 1888 from Bush airport to Boston had to be diverted to Dulles International in Virginia.

A medical team met the plane at the gate, but it was too late. The passenger died en route.

ATLANTA

Meanwhile, at the world's busiest airport, passengers arriving in Atlanta on Delta Flight 192 from Miami got quite an eye-full when a half-naked man dashed toward the plane, jumped on the wings and started pounding on the windows.

"Oh he's taking his underwear off! What?!"

Airport officials have yet to explain how Jhryin Jones managed to hop a fence and make it all the way to the plane before police tackled him. Over the intercom the pilot reassured passengers, "Apparently that individual approached the aircraft from the outside and tried to gain entrance to the aircraft. They have apparently apprehended this individual right now."

Jones is facing a few charges, including public indecency.

NEW YORK

Finally, we take-off to New York where a JetBlue plane at JFK was about to fly the friendly skies to L.A. when police surrounded it on the tarmac. Air traffic control got an alert about a possible hijacking in progress. A swat team swarmed the cabin and made everyone on-board put their hands in the air.

The plane lost its radio signal to the tower. When that happens, pilots are supposed to use the aircraft`s transponder to send a special code indicating the kind of emergency. In this case, the code for radio failure is 7600.

Turns out, the pilot punched in 7500, which means hijack, instead of code 7600.

Man, what a difference a digit makes!!

