Trump-Putin meeting will be on July 16 in Helsinki

(CNN) — President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on July 16 in Helsinki, Finland, the White House said in a statement Thursday. “The two leaders will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues,” the statement said.
