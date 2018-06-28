HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner and Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush discuss the status of Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program funding and long-term recovery efforts following Hurricane Harvey.
WATCH: Mayor Turner, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush discuss funding to aid with Harvey recovery efforts
