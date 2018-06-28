Young Houston athletes join Texans star DeAndre Hopkins for social media inspired training session

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — DeAndre Hopkins has been training on the hill by Hermann Park's Miller Outdoor Theatre since he joined the Texans in 2013.

"I thought it was about time to open up the training methods to the kids that look up to me," Hopkins said.

The Texans wide receiver tweeted on Tuesday afternoon, inviting young athletes to join him Wednesday morning for a training session.

Any young athletes wanna get some work in meet me at Herman park Miller Outdoor theatre tomorrow at 9am — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) June 26, 2018

About 50 athletes from as young as 4 years old to college age accepted the challenge and joined Hopkins. The group ran up the hill at least 25 times.

"Houston has always shown me love," Hopkins said. "The city has always been there to support me, so I knew I'd have a couple kids out here. There's some bigger hills I go out to, but I didn't want to put the kids on a steep hill. They might fall backwards!"

Man, @DeAndreHopkins definitely inspired 13-year-old Chase Jenkins from Katy with this impromptu workout @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/VBJhhta9kb — Mike Rosenhouse (@mikerosenhouse) June 27, 2018

Hopkins and the Texans start training camp next month on July 27 at the Greenbrier in West Virginia.