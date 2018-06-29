Authorities investigating house explosion in downtown Houston

HOUSTON— Authorities are investigating a house explosion in downtown Houston.

Houston police received a call regarding a suspicious event around 10: 40 a.m.

Centerpoint Energy sent crews to the scene. The company released a statement that read, in part:

“We have well-trained, experienced crews on site who are coordinating to secure the area. The cause of the incident is not known at this time and we will conduct an investigation to determine the cause. Our focus at this time is making the area safe.”