FBCSO releases video of car burglary after multiple cases reported in Sienna Plantation, Missouri City 

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several vehicle burglaries throughout southwest Houston, specifically the Missouri City and Sienna Plantation areas.

“Summertime quite often brings out burglars who go car-hopping in subdivisions,” Sheriff Troy Nehls said. “This is when an alarm comes in handy as well as making sure that vehicles in driveways are locked. Remember, do not leave items of value in vehicles. Cash, laptops, tablets and other electronic devices are what they’re looking for. Take all of that inside.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Investigators said multiple vehicles were broken into in the Sienna Plantation subdivision during the early morning hours of June 26. In some incidents, the suspects were able to get into vehicles that were unlocked. In other cases, the burglars smashed out windows to gain entry.

Deputies said cash, laptop computers and other valuable items were among the things reported stolen.

Anyone who has information on this crime is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).