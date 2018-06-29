Flix Fix: Sicario, Hearts Beat Loud, Woman Walks Ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— Can Sicario Day of the Soldado match the original 2015 masterpiece? AP award winning film critic Dustin Chase reviews the sequel reuniting Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin. Also new in theaters this weekend, Hearts Beat Loud which is guaranteed to provide you with a toe-tapping good-time. Could this be the summer flick everyone didn’t know they needed? Comedian Nick Offerman, Toni Collette and newcomer Kiersey Clemons star. Finally, in limited release and on demand Jessica Chastain stars in Woman Walks Ahead about portrait painter Catherine Weldon who risked her life to aid controversial Sitting Bull in the late 1800’s. Your weekly movie review rundown starts right now on Flix Fix.