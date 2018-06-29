HCSO: Lab results confirm no Fentanyl on flyers placed on vehicles outside sheriff’s office

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed flyers placed on vehicles belonging to several HCSO employees Tuesday have tested negative for Fentanyl, a dangerous synthetic opioid.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced it had completed lab testing for the 13 flyers as well as clothing items, blood samples and urine samples collected from the HCSO sergeant who was hospitalized shortly after touching one of the handbills left in the 600 block of Lockwood Drive.

Deputies said the sergeant removed a flyer from her windshield and placed it inside her vehicle as she drove away. After driving a few miles, she began experiencing symptoms that included a tingling sensation, dizziness, impaired vision and headache. The sergeant quickly pulled over and called the sheriff’s office for assistance. She was examined at a hospital and released hours later.

Suspecting that the flyers might have been contaminated, HCSO personnel conducted a field test on a flyer left on another vehicle. The results of that test indicated the presence of Fentanyl. All flyers were then removed from vehicles and collected into evidence for further testing in a controlled, laboratory environment.

This is standard procedure, because while narcotics field tests are a valuable tool for law enforcement, controlled laboratory testing conducted by trained, expert analysts is the most reliable form of analysis.

At this time, the sheriff’s office has not questioned any persons of interest in the case and no criminal charges have been filed.