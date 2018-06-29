Heads up allergy sufferers, Saharan dust headed for Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Have your allergies been acting up? The Saharan Dust that's headed our way may be to blame. It happens just about every year.

The dust from the Sahara Desert spreads across the Atlantic and is expected to reach Houston by the weekend.

"Our concern is that patients that do have allergies from any cause might be their symptoms might be aggravated by the exposure to the particles and that's where our concern comes in so patients that are having asthma problems, they may get worse with this exposure. Patients that have nasal symptoms may get worse and even the eyes can be effected by this exposure,” said Dr. Eric Sandberg.

Doctors say if you have allergies, asthma or lung issues, you should stay indoors.