Heat Advisory issued until 7 p.m. Friday

HOUSTON — The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for the Houston area until 7 p.m. after the heat index reached above 108 degrees. If extreme heat continues through the weekend, city officials advise residents to take precaution.

Prolonged exposure to extreme heat without proper hydration and other precautionary actions may result in heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

The brutal Texas heat is back with a vengeance, but so are Houston’s Beat the Heat cooling centers with 11 locations thought the city this year!

Beat the Heat Cooling Center Locations: