WATCH LIVE: Rescuers work to save deaf puppy named Toffee from 50-foot hole in Huntsville

Heat Advisory issued until 7 p.m. Friday

Posted 3:30 PM, June 29, 2018, by , Updated at 03:45PM, June 29, 2018

HOUSTON — The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for the Houston area until 7 p.m. after the heat index reached above 108 degrees. If extreme heat continues through the weekend, city officials advise residents to take precaution.

Prolonged exposure to extreme heat without proper hydration and other precautionary actions may result in heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

The brutal Texas heat is back with a vengeance, but so are Houston’s Beat the Heat cooling centers with 11 locations thought the city this year!

Beat the Heat Cooling Center Locations:

Location Address Phone
Acres Homes 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. 832-393-4145
Denver Harbor 6402 Market St. 832-395-0895
Northeast 9720 Spaulding St. 832-395-0470
Sunnyside 9314 Cullen Blvd. 832-395-0069
Magnolia 7037 Capitol St. 832-395-3380
Fifth Ward 4014 Market Street 832-393-3800
Hiram Clark 3810 West Fuqua 832-393-4200
Kashmere 4802 Lockwood 832-393-5503
Southwest 6400 High Star 832-395-9900
Third Ward 3611 Ennis 832-393-4051
West End 170 Heights Blvd. 832-393-5950