HFD: Woman killed in Kingwood apartment fire

KINGWOOD, Texas — Fire marshals are investigating a fire that left a woman dead Friday morning.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office was dispatched to the Bala Woods Apartments in the 23200 block of Forest N Dr around 12:09 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a two-story unit. They kicked in the door of the apartment and found a woman suffering from smoke inhalation.

Officials say the woman was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

The fire only affected the one unit.