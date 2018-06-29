× Homeless man shot during argument under Gulf Freeway encampment

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is searching for a homeless man accused of shooting a man at a homeless encampment Friday morning.

Around 12:15 a.m. police responded to a shooting call at Gulf Freeway and Brays Bayou.

According to police, several homeless men were arguing under the freeway bridge when one of the men took out a gun and opened fire, shooting one of the men twice in the back.

The victim was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.