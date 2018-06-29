HOUSTON - The hot and humid weather you've experienced most of the week is going to keep on keeping on through the weekend! Meteorologist Jason Disharoon has the forecast.
Houston forecast: Heat, humidity to continue through weekend
-
Houston forecast: Protect yourself this weekend, it’s going to be a scorcher!
-
Weekend forecast: Clear skies but get ready to sweat!!!
-
Houston forecast: More heavy rain possible Wednesday night, high temps expected Thursday
-
Houston forecast: Get ready, a storm may be heading your way
-
Meera’s Morning Mini Dose
-
-
Meera’s Morning Mini Dose
-
Meera’s Morning Mini Dose
-
Meera’s Mini Morning Dose
-
Watching the Gulf: Disturbance continues to form slowly, heavy rainfall still possible for Houston area
-
Watching the Gulf: Slow moving disturbance could become rainmaker for Houston area
-
-
Meera’s Morning Mini Dose
-
Meera’s Morning Mini Dose
-
Maggie’s Mini Morning Dose