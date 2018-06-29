Houston Happenings: Cool down, treat yourself to a great summer weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- The weekend is almost upon us! That means it's time to check out Houston Happenings.

Alice! Wonderland Family Playhouse

Take a trip down the rabbit hole with Alice and witness an exciting adventure where fantastical creatures can take you on a wonderful trip through wonderland.

Alice! Wonderland Family Playhouse will be on Saturday, June 30 at the Prohibition Theatre on Prairie Street in downtown Houston.

Kids will be able to enjoy face paintings, arts and crafts, balloon animals and so much more at the Conservatory.

After the festivities, families will be able to enjoy an awesome play in the theatre.

Tickets for the event will be $20. For more information, click here.

Dive'n'Movies at Splashtown Wet'n'Wild

Summer is finally here and the heat is on --- which means it is time to slip’n’slide on water rides at Wet'n'Wild SplashTown!

After enjoying the fun,thrilling rides, you can sit back and relax by the poolside and enjoy your favorite film at Wet’n’Wild's “Dive’n’Movies”.

The classic film, The Lion King will play on the big screen on Friday, June 29 at dusk.

Dive’n’Movies will be shown at the wave pool and are included with your paid admission.

For more information, click here.

Baskin-Robbins Summer Celebration

It is going to be very hot this weekend! Don’t forget to treat yourself to a cool,sweet treat at the Baskin-Robbins Summer Celebration on Sunday, July 1 at 11 a.m. at Baskin-Robbins in Katy.

The celebration will feature great music, family entertainment, awesome prizes and a free scoop of ice cream!

The event will be free to the public.

For more information, click here.