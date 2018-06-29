Larry Nassar, trainer indicted by Walker County grand jury for sexual assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKER COUNTY, Texas — A Walker County grand jury charged former USA Gymnastics physician Dr. Larry Nassar with six new counts of sexual assault of a child on Friday, stemming from the nearly two-year investigation into sexual assault allegations at the Karolyi Ranch near Huntsville.

A trainer who worked with Nassar, Deborah Van Horn, was also charged with a single count of sexual assault of a child

Officials said the charges resulted from allegations first reported to the Walker County authorities in October 2016.

"The allegations reported to law enforcement by the Michigan Child Protective Services Agency included conduct by Dr. Nassar while he was acting as the team physician for USA Gymnastics," Walker County First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Stroud announced.

Investigators essentially cleared longtime Texas residents at the Karolyi Ranch— former Olympic Champion Coaches Bela and Marta Karolyi.

"There is no corroborated evidence of any criminal conduct by Bela or Marta Karolyi," Stroud said.

However, authorities have not wrapped up everything.

"This is an on-going investigation," Walker County Criminal District Attorney David P. Weeks cautioned. "It is still an open investigation."

Officials said the statute of limitations prevented them from going further back beyond two years to investigate other potential sexual abuse crimes which may have been committed.

"It is our belief that there was a total failure by USA G to protect the athletes that were part of their program," Stroud added.

Regardless of what happens in this case, Nassar is already guaranteed to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

But perhaps the Karolyis can now breathe a sigh of relief.