Lock In Some Fun: Check out the new “Escape Game” in CityCentre

HOUSTON — Can you escape the rooms at The Escape Game, in just one hour? If so, grab your thinking cap, your friends and family members and visit The Escape Game in CityCentre for some interactive, problem solving fun!

Game quality manager, Sean McCoy gave CW39’s Morning Dose. Maggie Flecknoe and viewers a sneak peek at each escape room and interesting facts about The Escape Game’s new location.

The Escape Game — a #1 ranked immersive escape-the-room experience — is based in Nashville and has 8 other locations throughout the southeast and midwest. Their games are challenging, innovative and some of the most technologically advanced. Guests must solve clues and beat the clock to escape — fun for date nights, family bonding and good times with friends.

The Heist

A famous piece of artwork has gone missing and it is up to your covert team to recover the invaluable masterpiece.

Playground

Today is the last day of school! You and your team are still stuck in class. In order to leave class, you’ll need to finish all of your assignments and get your final report card.

Gold Rush

The hope of gold has lured people to the hills of Northern California. Clyde, a greedy gold prospector who loved to gamble, made too many bets with the wrong crowd and now he’s missing. You’ve been tipped off to where he stashed his gold...but so has the mob.

Prison Break

You’ve been wrongfully accused of a crime, and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Your new “home” is a cell that once belonged to an inmate who disappeared without a trace…or did he? No one actually knows…can you escape before you suffer the same fate?

To visit The Escape Game, visit theescapegamehouston.com.