Man spends first night of freedom from jail downloading child porn, police say

YORK, Pa. – A 24-year-old Pennsylvania man marked his first night outside the walls of York County Prison by downloading child pornography on a computer owned by the person who kindly offered to put him up for the night, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Keith Lenier Biegger is back in jail on $200,000 bail, police say. Already a registered sex offender after a 2014 conviction, Biegger is charged with possessing child pornography, disseminating child pornography and possessing an instrument of crime. He is also being held for violating his probation stemming from the 2014 criminal case.

Biegger pleaded guilty in 2014 to sexual abuse of a minor, indecent assault, invasion of privacy and possession of child pornography, according to WPMT. As part of his conviction, he was required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.

According to police, Biegger was released from prison on March 26. Because he had nowhere to stay, the brother of one of Biegger’s friends permitted him to spend the night in his home in Dover. He also allowed Biegger to use an old laptop computer so that he could contact friends, according to the criminal complaint.

The next morning, the man drove Biegger to a homeless shelter, police said. The man later told police that was the last time he saw Biegger.

On May 28, West York Police contacted officers from Northern Regional Police to report that child pornography had been downloaded onto the Dover man’s computer overnight on March 26 — the night Biegger had access to the computer, according to the criminal complaint.

The pornography had been shared on the eMule peer-to-peer file-sharing network, police said.

Police used the laptop’s user history to determine that Biegger had accessed the computer on the night the pornography was downloaded. Police found nine images and six videos of child pornography on the computer, and determined that it had been downloaded between midnight and 4 a.m. overnight between March 26 and 27.

There was no pornography found on the other computers in the Dover home, which Biegger did not have access to that night, police say.

Biegger was arrested Tuesday at Julia’s Motel on Locust Point Road in Conewago Township, police say.