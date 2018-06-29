Mattress Mack announces plans to add community centers to his stores in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Mattress Mack is the gift that keeps on giving.

Jim Mclnhvale is transforming his stores into half-retail shop half-community centers where Houstoninans will be taught valuable trade skills.

Since more people are shopping online, Mclnhvale felt the community center would be a good way to use the retail space, and of course, give back to the community.

Gallery Furniture will also have a daycare center for not only employees, but people taking the classes as well. They are hoping to develop an early childhood education program as a long-term project.

You can register online for classes, which will start in late September.