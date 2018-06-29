Mayor makes pitch for Houston to host DNC in 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Could the Democratic National Convention be headed to the Bayou City in 2020?

Well, the DNC is on the way if Mayor Sylvester Turner has his way!

The mayor's on a mission in Washington D.C. right now— having made his closed-door pitch to the DNC top brass on why Houston is the perfect choice to host the Democratic Party's convention two years from now in 2020.

We host mega-events all the time (Super Bowl, Final Four, ⁦@RODEOHOUSTON⁩ etc). We’re a welcoming, diverse city. Those are big parts of our @DNC pitch. pic.twitter.com/8TqXppUNYM — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) June 29, 2018

Even former President Bush 41 wrote a letter to Mayor Turner expressing his full support for Houston's DNC 2020 bid!

Houston is competing with Milwaukee and Miami on the DNC's short list to host the political pow wow.

For its part, the DNC indicates they'll make a decision on the host city within the next year or so.

In the meantime, you can bet Texas politicians and other VIPs will be pulling out all the stops to try to help put Houston at the top of the heap.

But often, a political convention tries to target a swing state where the convention might sway the final vote in the general election and deliver a lot more than just a nice convention.

Texas doesn't seem to fit that criteria the same way Florida and Wisconsin do, so H-town may have its work cut out to truly bring home the DNC.

But just like so many Houston underdog champions over the years, don't ever count H-town out!