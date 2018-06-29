New home builders program launches in Houston teaching students much-needed carpentry skills post-Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Calling all aspiring carpenters! Home Building Institute is launching the HBI Acers Home program.

The first-of-its-kind training program is teaching students needed carpentry skill, preparing them for jobs in construction. The need is bigger than you might think.

After Hurricane Harvey, one-third of the housing stock was impacted and there was a lack of workforce to respond. This program was developed to help rebuild the homes in the Houston community, as well as help individuals get jobs.

The free program gets students certified within 12 weeks, then the students are placed with a job rebuilding homes throughout Houston.