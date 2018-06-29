PHOTOS: Two suspects break in, steal several items from home in Galleria area

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for two burglary suspects caught on surveillance video breaking into a home in the Galleria area.

Investigators said two men broke into a house in the 5800 block of Inwood Drive about 4:41 p.m. March 20. During the break-in, the two suspects entered the residence and stole several items.

The suspects later left the house on foot in an unknown direction.

Police did not released the surveillance pictures, but instead the following images:

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspects. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.