Potentially landing LeBron James got a little bit harder for the Rockets

HOUSTON - For Rockets fans hoping LeBron James would land in Houston, Friday was rough. James reportedly decided not to opt in on his contract with the Cavaliers and will become a free agent.

The reason this is important to the Rockets is one plan to bring in James would be through a trade, helping to make the money work under the salary cap rules. That possibility is less likely now. If the Rockets are able to figure out a way to bring in James, they'll likely have to do lots of maneuvering to free up cap space.