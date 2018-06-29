Study says flight attendants have higher risk of developing cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Flight attendants are going from cloud nine to ground zero! Mid-flight turbulence is smooth sailing compared to another deadly risk flight attendants deal with after take off.

The risk of flight attendants getting cancer is getting higher.

According to the Environmental Health Journal, they have a higher risk of all types of cancer than the general public.

Findings suggest flying at 30,000 feet can expose attendants to cosmic radiation.

If that's not enough to take your breath away, try adding pesticides, jet fuels and other chemicals into the mix.

Oncologist Ricardo Flores, at Texas Children's Hospital in the Woodlands, says to remain calm and take a breather.

The findings of this study is a good thing to continue ongoing research.

