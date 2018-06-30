Deaf puppy’s “ruff” ordeal ends with happy ending

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNSTVILLE, Alabama - It was certainly a "ruff" time for a 7-week old puppy who fell into a hole in Huntsville, Alabama.

The puppy named Toffee is deaf and partially blind and found itself in a hole 50 feet deep below ground on Thursday, but the community wouldn't quit trying to bring Toffee to the surface.

They used nets, poles, and even a pool vacuum.

Then a miracle happened at early Saturday morning, more than 30 hours later, little Toffee was saved!

"Thank you so much! I can't tell you thank you enough times"

Toffee's foster mom, Karen Smith says the Australian Shepherd mix was running in the backyard when she fell in the hole.

Smith added, "To every person that came, to every person that brought water, brought food, generators, lights... I mean it's been an amazing outpouring of just kindness and sweetness. I mean people that I've never seen before in my life."

Great to see strangers coming together to save this fur baby.! Now, let's just hope someone makes sure to cover that hole up... Toffee would bark agreement to that!!!