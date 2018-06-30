× Deshaun Watson showing he’s an off-the-field winner

HOUSTON – We’ve seen Deshaun Watson make an impact on the field as the quarterback for the Texans but on Saturday, he showed what type of leader he is off the field as well.

The QB started his day with a shopping spree for some well deserving kids at Academy Sports.

Isaiah Williams was one of the happy recipients says, “I got a visor, back plate, some new cleats and some gloves.”

Another kid showed off his new kicks saying, “I got some cleats”

Watson says, “It’s always cool to give back and show my appreciation to the kids that look up to me and be able to bless them with some things they can take back to their football peewee league and be able wear and be comfortable with it and be successful with it on the field.”

Then it was off to Legacy Field in Katy to help teach kids the fundamentals of football. He also wanted them to learn about the importance of an active lifestyle, good grades and role modeling.

Watson added,

"Just playing my role well and doing it the smart way and just being able to be one of the guys that can lead this organization to higher reaches and higher success is always cool."

The season may be two months away, but Watson is already winning!!!