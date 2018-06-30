× HPD: A fight at a bar leaves 1 dead 2 injured in NW Houston

HOUSTON — A fight at a sports bar turned deadly in northwest Houston early Saturday.

Houston police were called to a shooting in the 6500 block of Antoine after 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, one person was dead and two others injured.

There was an apparent argument inside the bar which spilled outside when shots were fired striking the three men.

Two victims were taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive, police said.

Investigators are looking for the shooter and other persons of interest who were involved in the melee.