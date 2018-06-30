× HPD: Man fatally shot in parking lot in NE Houston

HOUSTON — A small business owner was fatally shot in a parking lot on Houston’s northside Friday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, the victim was at a lounge in the 6400 block of North Wayside when he was shot before 10 p.m.

HPD said prior to the shooting, the victim was talking with family members outside when he shots rang out. The victim’s family said they saw a man walking away from the area after the shooting occurred.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, and is under investigation, police said.

Investigators hope to get those answers since they have a suspect in custody for questioning.