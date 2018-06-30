× Police searching for suspect who shot 2 men sitting in front of their house in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Police continue to search for the person responsible for shooting two men as they sat in their front yard Friday night.

Houston police responded to a shooting on Wildacres at High Star in southwest Houston. When they arrived, there were two men who had each been shot.

The victims told police they were sitting in their front yard when a man walked up to them demanding money.

HPD says the man then shot at least four rounds striking the two before he ran off on foot.

The victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Houston police say there was a similar robbery shooting in the same area, but it is unknown if the incidents are connected.